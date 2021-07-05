Trash can fire spreads to house in Brunsville

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A house fire that was started by a trash can caused about $8,000 worth of damage to one Brunsville home.

According to the release, at 2:10 p.m. on Monday the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department and Merrill Fire Department were called to a house fire at 335 Pine Street in Brunsville.

Upon arrival the backside of the home had fire damage and someone was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. The fire was called in by a neighbor.

There were four people in the home who made it out of the house safely. Firefighters extinguished the fire and had to removed siding and insulation to completely put it out.

The area of origin for the fire was determined to be located in a trash can located outside the back entrance the home.

The fire spread from the trash can to the side of the home and up the outside wall of the exterior of the home.

Some smoke did get into the home and was ventilated by the crews.

The occupants were allowed to stay in the home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and there were no intentional causes.

No injuries were reported.