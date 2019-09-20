Tran Walker sentenced to life without parole

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City teen found guilty of the deadly stabbing of two students in August has been sentenced.

Friday in the Woodbury County Courthouse, Tran Lee Walker, 18, was sentenced to life without parole.

Walker was found guilty of with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and their mutual acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr.

Walker had pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and waived his rights to a jury trial. At the bench trial, Deck announced that he found Walker guilty on August 1.

Walker’s accused of stabbing the two victims last month in the Morningside area near Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street.

18-year-old Felipe Negor Jr. and 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan each died later at hospitals from their wounds.

