Judge finds Tran Walker guilty of stabbing deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A judge announced his verdict Thursday afternoon for the murder of two Sioux City teens from January 2018.

There were many tears inside the courtroom Thursday afternoon as district judge Tod Deck delivered his verdict to the courtroom.

Tran Walker was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and their mutual acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. Walker had pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and waived his rights to a jury trial.

The judge ruled that the DNA evidence found on the knife and clothing connect walker to the car where both victims were stabbed. He also found the murder was deliberate and premeditated, saying walker brought more than one dangerous weapon in order to stab both victims.

Several of the victims family members were in the courtroom Thursday afternoon, and a spokesperson for their families said they were thankful for everyone who supported them during this difficult time.

“The investigators who did an outstanding job of investigating this horrendous crime and also the prosecutor, the Woodbury Country Attorney’s Office who did a fine job of prosecuting this case,” said Mark Skaff, a victim advocate for the Sullivan and Negron family.

As the judge read his verdict Thursday, Walker showed no signs of emotion. But his family members shared many emotions in the courtroom as Walker was being handcuffed, several of them yelling, “We love you,” and “You will be fine.”

The judge has yet to deliver a sentence in the case. KCAU 9 is told the judge is speaking with both attorneys and will release that sentence in the coming days.