SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Known today as Sioux Gateway Airport, Sioux City’s aviation history actually dates back to the 1940’s.

This special, “Training for America’s Future: 80 Years at Sioux City Field,” celebrates the 80th anniversary of Sioux City’s Army Air Force base, highlighting the important role Siouxland and the men and women who trained here, played in ending World War II.

As part of the 80th-anniversary celebration, there will be a whole week of events, starting with daily flights and tours of Texas Raider B17 from July 19 through July 24 at Revv Aviation at 6121 Pershing Street in Sioux City. Flights can be booked here.

On July 23, there will be a Pancake Breakfast, Fly-In & Car Show with Rivercade. The breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the car show goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

