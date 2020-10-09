New training facility complete for Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Deputies in the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office now have an updated training facility to rely on.

A dedication was held for the center, around a half a million dollars of work now complete at the retired County Home located east of the city, including a renovated gun range named for retired Chief Deputy Dennis Simmons.

Under renovation for about two years, the facility now houses an education room, weight and cardio center, as well as a canine room. The facility is available 24-7 for deputies to train in.

“It’s new, it’s built for the purpose that it’s being used for. It just makes it more convenient and makes it more usable for all the officers and I think it’s an asset to Woodbury County,” said Glenn Parrett, former Woodbury County Sheriff.

Rooms in the new facility that have dedications include:

Gun Range Dedication – Chief Deputy Dennis Simmons

Education/Training Classroom Dedication – Sheriff Dave Amick

Weight Room/Cardio Center Dedication – Sheriff Glenn Parrett

K-9 Training Center Dedication – Sgt. Jim Bauerly

