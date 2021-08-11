Training exercise in Col. Bud Day Field leads to increased noise in Sioux City

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2014, file photo, a Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off from a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Chiayi, central Taiwan. China said Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, that it will levy sanctions against U.S. firms linked to plans for an U.S. dollars 8 billion sale of F-16 fighters to Taiwan in a move that has further strained Sino-American relations. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders may have noticed some increased noises in the area coming from Col. Bud Day Field.

According to a release, the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City will be hosting the 114th Fighter Wing from the South Dakota Air National Guard from Monday to Wednesday as part of their training exercise.

The 114th Fighter Wing will be exercising its ability to deploy to unfamiliar locations within a limited timeframe.

Due to their operations, there will be an increase in noise around the Siouxland area. Sioux City Police and 185th ARW apologize for the inconvenience this may cause for some people.