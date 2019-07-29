Train-truck crash in south-central Nebraska leaves 1 dead

RAVENNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a Hazard man is dead after his pickup truck was hit be a train.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the collision happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, while the truck driven by 88-year-old Alvin Bauer was trying to cross railroad tracks at Highway 2 and Imperial Road a couple of miles west of Ravenna.

Investigators say the train then hit the driver’s side of the pickup. Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says there are no crossing arms at the intersection, but that the crossing is marked and has a stop sign.