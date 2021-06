DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are responding to reports of a train derailment south of Dakota City.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a train derailment was reported near the intersection of 200th Street and Highway 77. An estimated five railway cars were impacted during the incident.

This is a breaking news story. KCAU 9 News will update the story with any additional information as it is learned.