SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Dace Avenue between Expo Center Drive and South Steuben Street is currently blocked off due to a train derailment.

A southbound Union Pacific train derailed near the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center Monday morning. Union Pacific told KCAU 9 that the derailment happened around 7 a.m.

Seven cars carrying corn derailed and three fell to their side, spilling out. The train came to a stop with further cars remaining on Dace Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident.

Union Pacific crews are cleaning up at the scene. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.