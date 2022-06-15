SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The railroad has more than 100 years of history in Siouxland but the tracks are not loved by all drivers. Some drivers will get stuck at railroad crossings in downtown Sioux City, causing much frustration.

Hannah Loggins crosses train tracks on her way to work each day. She said she loses a lot of time getting stuck at the crossings.

“It’s really frustrating and I can usually never go around it because there are so many people stuck at the train,” she said.

Loggins said she gets stuck for usually 20 minutes.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said some drivers exhibit dangerous behavior to get around the tracks.

“Some of the frustrations that we see, some of the things that we deal with at these railroad crossing are people going around the arms or not abiding by the lights and then they put themselves in danger when they do that,” McClure said.

Dan Moore with Sioux City City Council said the city cannot enforce an ordinance on trains for blocking the crossing due to federal laws. He says the situation is out of the city’s control and that’s frustrating

“That’s what I feel like I’m elected to do for our citizens is try to make life better and make it a little bit easier and when that can’t be done, it gets a little bit trying and more challenging,” he said.

Moore said the city in the past tried to implement an ordinance requiring the trains to move after remaining at a standstill for a period of time, but the city was not able to enforce the policy. He said that while the city is considering possible solutions, they would be expensive and take some time.