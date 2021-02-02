Train blocks traffic after breaking down crossing Singing Hills Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Traffic is flowing once again in one part of Sioux City after a Union Pacific train had mechanical issues while crossing Singing Hill Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The incident happened next to Highway 75 intersection, causing traffic to back up, leaving some drivers stranded in traffic for around two hours until Sioux City Police stepped in to clear the stopped cars and redirect traffic.

One driver spoke about the incident after being stuck in traffic for more than an hour due to the train breaking down.

“You know, usually, I mean, you always have to deal with them at really inconvenient times and they’re really inconveniently placed and sometimes it can take up 10-15 minutes but this is way worse than usual,” said Bryan Shumansky.

In an e-mail, a Union Pacific spokesperson acknowledged the incident created an inconvenience and apologized to the community.