Train blocking intersections of 1st Street, 4th Street in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sergeant Bluff is experiencing a blockage of its Union Pacific Railroad crossings at First Street and Fourth Street.

According to a release, residents have reported that as early as 4 a.m. on February 15 a train has been stuck on the sidetracking causing the intersections to be blocked through traffic. First Street is the City’s main corridor and should be avoided until the train is cleared.

City staff have been in regular contact with Union Pacific Railroad employees since this morning to resolve the issue.

As of City Hall closing at 5 p.m., there was no timeframe for when the train will be moved.