STORM LAKE Iowa (KCAU) – One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to an alarm that was set off at 1:31 a.m. at Casey’s on Lewis Boulevard.

When responders arrived, the documents stated that they found the front door of the business had been smashed in. Cigarettes, vaping materials, swisher cigars, and other items were allegedly scattered on the floor and a trail led officers to the 1400 block of Irene Street.

The documents stated that the trail helped officers to find Julian Juarez, 18, of Sioux City sitting on a porch of a residence on Irene Street. They were also able to find a stash of stolen items in the back alleyway of the house.

The documents specified that Juarez was allegedly wearing the same clothes that he was wearing during the burglary, and he was covered in sticker burrs and had multiple scratches on his face, neck, and arm.

During an interview, according to the documents, he admitted to being one of three people who smashed in the door and went into the business to steal things.

The documents noted that the number of stolen items amounted to $350 dollars and replacing the glass door is valued at $2,000.

Juarez was charged with fourth-degree theft and was additionally charged with serious assault and sexual abuse for a separate incident. All of these charges resulted in a bond of $11,750.