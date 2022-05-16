PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – The hills around Siouxland have trails that could be great for an experienced biker, but what about those who are new to cycling?

At Ponca State Park, a new beginner’s mountain bike course was revealed. The course was constructed with the help and labor of Trails Have Our Respect (THOR).

Work began on the trail last week with a grand opening over the weekend. Some of the volunteers spoke about why the park is a perfect place for the trail.

“Priority number one is making a way for kids and beginners to have fun out here every fall when they have that expo and regularly,” said THOR President Chris Spargen, “Ponca has great educational programming across the spectrum, and this will give them something for the bike community.”

Trail organizers explained they hope the easier trails will encourage kids or other beginners to pick up cycling because it’s a great way to spend time in nature.