“Trail Etiquette” posted in Sioux City Parks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With summer-like weather heading to Siouxland, people will be heading to the parks and trails to get some fresh air and exercise.

That’s where they’ll find new signs encouraging trail-goers to continue social distancing measures and wear a mask even while outdoors in public areas.

For Sioux City Parks and Rec officials, enjoying the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19 is the mission.

Interim Recreation Supervisor, John Byrnes, said people already know to socially distance themselves at grocery stores.

“We just want to roll out a campaign that reminds people to keep your distance but use these great spaces, enjoy the weather but just do so safely and keep everyone in the town safe,” Byrnes said.

The “Trail Etiquette” signs were designed by students from the University of Iowa College of Public Health.

