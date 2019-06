There was a sweet mess in eastern Iowa this week.

A train was carrying sugar and soda when it derailed in Tama County earlier this week.

Some of the roughly 28 train cars flipped over while others crashed into each other.

Images from the scene showed piles of sugar and soda leaking from the train cars.

Officials say no one was hurt and no hazardous material were on board.

There is no word on what caused the derailment.