STANTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A vehicle speeding in northeast Nebraska led to an arrest and the discovery of a stolen firearm and drugs.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office said in a press release that Monday around 4:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle traveling east on Highway 275, about seven miles from Norfolk.

Upon contact, the deputy noted the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. This led to the officer searching the vehicle and the passengers.

During the search, the officer discovered a stolen loaded handgun in the waistband of the front seat passenger, as well as a loaded rifle inside the vehicle. The release stated that the handgun had been reported stolen from a Sioux Falls residence last month.

Authorities identified the front seat passenger as Karter Ewign, 18, of Sioux Falls. He was arrested for theft by receiving and possession of a stolen firearm. The driver identified as Paul Dahl Jr. 18, of South Dakota was cited for speeding, going 87 mph on a road of 70 mph, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.