Traffic back to normal after semi loses part of load on I-29 exit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The scene has been cleared and traffic has resumed as normal.

PREVIOUS: The southbound Interstate 29 exit that connects to Highway 75 traffic is slowed after an incident Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., crews were called to a grass fire at I-29 Exit 144 after a semi hauling a combine lost part of its load on the semi-trailer. The grass fire has since been put out, but traffic is still slowed.

The exit from northbound I-29 to Highway 20 is also being slowed by the incident.

Authorities are on scene directing traffic in the area. They ask for drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 News will update as we learn more.

