SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Traffic lanes on U.S. Route 20 east of Sioux City will be shifted on Wednesday, according to a release by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

The shift will be onto the recently reconstructed ramps and eastbound lanes at noon on Nov. 22, if weather allows. The Iowa DOT is asking drivers to pay attention to signs in the area indicating the change.

“Help keep everyone on the road safer,” the release states. “Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.”

Reconstruction of about two miles of Highway 20 started in the beginning of May. This is just phase one though, as work on Highway 20 will continue again in Spring 2024

For more information on how to keep up to date on travel information, visit 511ia.org, call 511 in Iowa and 800-288-1047 nationally, follow their social media accounts, or download the 511 app.