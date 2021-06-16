Traffic light project at Sunnybrook Drive, Sergeant Road intersection beginning next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The installation of a new traffic light at the Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road intersection will begin next week.

The Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road Traffic Signal Project will begin on June 21, with the project expected to be done in August 2021, according to the city of Sioux City Engineering Division.

During this project, the intersection will remain open to traffic with lane closures as the contractor sets the signals.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closure.

Sioux City City Council approved plans for the addition of a traffic light back in January after a traffic study by the city confirmed the need for the traffic signal.