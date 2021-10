SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of Sioux City’s most anticipated traffic light is now in operation.

The light at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road has been in the works for more than a year.

The Sunnybrook retail area is one of Sioux City’s fastest growing neighborhoods.

Prior to the installation of the new traffic signal, traffic at the three-way stop was controlled by stop signs.