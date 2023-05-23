STANTON. Neb. (KCAU) — A semi-trailer that was hauling a mobile home caused “traffic havoc” on a Nebraska highway for nearly six hours on Monday.

At around 3 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Highway 275, the sheriff’s office said in a release. When officials arrived they found that the westbound lane was blocked and the roadway was covered in debris, a release from the Stanton County Sheriff‘s Office said.

The debris came from the axles of a semi-trail that broke and disintegrated. The release said that there was a mobile home on the trailer. The broken trailer caused the mobile home tilt in a precarious way, the sheriff’s office said.

The westbound lane was closed for around six hours while the Sheriff’s office, Stanton County Emergency Management, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the Pilger Fire/Rescue redirected traffic so that crews could work on getting the incident cleaned up.

A special wrecked crew was called from Fremont, the release said. The crew worked to stabilize the mobile home onto the trailer and repair the axles so that the trailer could be moved.

The highway was finally cleared off at around 10 p.m.

The trailer caused damage to the roadway. No injuries were reported and the damage to the trailer is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars range.