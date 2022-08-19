SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Traffic deaths are at a 20 year high across the U.S. and Siouxland is seeing a similar increase.

Kathy Boysen has lived in Dakota Dunes for 16 years. She recently witnessed someone using his phone while driving. Boysen said distracted drivers have become all too common in recent years.

“He just sat there and sat there,” said Boysen. “Well, come to find out, he was on his phone. He wasn’t watching the lights or anything else.”

Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said the state of Iowa is on pace for most traffic deaths across the state in the last five years and speeding is part of the problem.

“When people don’t obey those speed limits, they greatly increase their risk of being seriously injured or killed in an accident,” said Sgt. McClure. “So, speed plays a huge contributing factor. Even locally in the city, speed is typically a huge factor in our fatality accidents that we see.”

McClure said one traffic death has happened in the city so far this year. Lieutenant Steve Heide with the South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD) said two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in the same day this summer, and there’s a lot of activity around town this time of year.

“Just watch your speed and make sure you’re cognizant of your surroundings,” said Lt. Heide. “There’s a lot of kids going back to school now and everybody just needs to slow down.”

An official with South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety told KCAU 9 their fatalities are down more than 35% compared to this time last year, but alcohol use and not wearing a seat belt are still the two main factors contributing to fatal crashes.