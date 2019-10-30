UPDATE: I-29 northbound lanes closed for ‘extended time,’ southbound lanes reopened

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The Sioux City Police Department said that northbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 29 will be closed for an extended time as southbound lanes have reopened.

Northbound drivers on I-29 are being diverted off the interstate at Nebraska Street. They will then go west on Gordon Drive up to the Vet’s Bridge to then get back on the interstate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Southbound traffic on I-29 has resumed but they advise drives be cautious as there were several accidents due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS: Detours in South Sioux City have been canceled, restoring traffic in the northside of town.

Additionally, bridge inspectors have arrived on the scene as traffic on I-29 southbound reopened.

Officials still ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

I29 Southbound has re-opened. Northbound traffic is still being re-routed via Gordon Drive. Please avoid these areas! #SCFReady — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) October 30, 2019

Traffic is being diverted in South Sioux City as a result of the fire that took place on I-29.

Lt. Chris Chenock with the South Sioux City Police Department said that traffic is being routed in South Sioux City.

Southbound traffic will go into South Sioux City across the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and be routed out along the 77/75 bypass.

There is no northbound traffic across the Veteran’s Bridge. Any northbound traffic in South Sioux City has been detoured from northbound at 9th Street and Dakota Avenue to the east on 9th to G Street and then south on G Street. Police ask that no one try to go north on Dakota Avenue from 9th and Dakota.

Traffic on Interstate 29 is being diverted as crews fight a fire underneath an overpass between Pierce and Pearl Streets.

I-29 between Exit 147B and Exit 148 is being blocked as emergency vehicles remain on scene.

Traffic in both directions is being diverted around the area. Officials ask for drivers to avoid the area if possible.

If possible, please avoid I-29 in the downtown area. All north and south bound traffic is being diverted. Plan for backed up traffic. #SCFReady — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) October 30, 2019

The Department of Transportation will evaluate the damage at the scene.

I-29 NB: Left lane blocked at Exit 148 – US 77; IA 12; Wesley Parkway (Sioux City). https://t.co/XhaMFf2GBH — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) October 30, 2019

Crews were called to the scene after 2 p.m. when black smoke was in the area causing visibility issues.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT!!🚨🚨 I29 North and South bound, use EXTREME CAUTION!! We have heavy black smoke in the area of the downtown exits. SLOW DOWN, or seek an alternate route. Emergency crews will be operating in the area. #sux911 #trafficsux #SCFReady pic.twitter.com/PqmLGroFYH — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) October 30, 2019