HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic on Highway 75 south of Hinton is blocked due to a crash.

Iowa 511 said both lanes of Highway 75 are blocked between Lone Tree Road and County Road C60.

Authorities are on scene.

US 75 NB/SB: Road blocked due to a crash from Lone Tree Rd to County Road C60 (Hinton). https://t.co/BY3Hu2KCqq — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) September 14, 2020

Iowa 511 has provided a detour to avoid the affected area. Drivers can go east/west on C80, north/south on K22, and east/west on C60.

This is a developing story.