SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic is backed up on northbound Interstate 29 at the Big Sioux River Bridge.

The right lane is closed at the South Dakota border for construction. The project is being overseen by the South Dakota Department of Transportation as they make repairs on just the right lane.





Weather pending, the lane closure is expected to continue through July 19 at 5 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, delays are expected. Authorities are asking drivers to slow down and be patient.

