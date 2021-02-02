UPDATE: Train crew working to fix mechanical issue, police blocking traffic on Singing Hills Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The train blocking traffic in the southern part of Sioux City is from Union Pacific.

A spokesperson for the company told KCAU 9 that the train had a mechanical issue and that crews are working to repair it.

He also apologized for any inconvenience it caused drivers.

I’d like to start by apologizing to the community for the inconvenience. I can confirm we do have a train with a mechanical issue blocking a crossing at Singing Hill Blvd. in Sioux City, Iowa. Crews are working on the issue now and will have the train moved shortly. Tim McMahan, spokesperson for Union Pacific

Sioux City police have cleared blocked traffic from York St. to intersection.

Sioux City police are on the scene helping to clear traffic.

Update to Singing Hills blocked at Lewis Boulevard. SCPD officers are on scene to help clear up traffic. Still no word as to why the train has been stopped. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/DLmv2A2iGy — Sioux City Police (@SiouxCityPolice) February 2, 2021

PREVIOUS: Traffic is stalled on Singing Hills Boulevard at the intersection with Old Highway 75/South Lewis Boulevard.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route until the matter is cleared up. Anyone caught in the traffic is asked to use caution if they try to back out or turn around.

A state trooper is on the east side of the traffic stoppage.

⚠️🚃A train is blocking Singing Hills Blvd. at Hwy 75/S. Lewis Blvd. @iowastatepatrol is on site.

Please seek an alternate route. — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) February 2, 2021

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.