Tractor-trailer crash in Union County damages headstones

SPINK, S.D. (KELO) – About 30 headstones were damaged in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Union County, South Dakota.

Authorities say a 61-year-old man was driving a tractor-trailer and heading eastbound on South Dakota Highway 48, about 5 miles west of Spink when the driver lost control.

The vehicle drove off the roadway into the ditch, through a cemetery fence and crashed into the cemetery.

Two 55-gallon truck fuel tanks were punctured during the crash. About 100 gallons of diesel fuel was released into the cemetery. No water bodies appear to be impacted.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

