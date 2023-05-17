EDNA, Iowa (KCAU) — One man is dead after he was rear-ended by a Tanker Truck that was allegedly attempting to pass him.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 77-year-old man was driving a Farmall 469 on westbound 180th Street near Edna when a tanker truck, driven by Dennis Hayenga, 82, of Little Rock, allegedly attempted to pass him.

The 77-year-old was hauling a sprayer unit and Hayenga allegedly hit the sprayer unit. This caused the tractor to roll into the north ditch.

According to the report, the man was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries. He was taken to a funeral home in Sibley. Both vehicles were towed by Trackside Towing.