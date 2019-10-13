TRAB Productions host Great Iowa Gun Show at Sioux City Convention Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On the other side of the isle, over at the Sioux City Convention Center Saturday, TRAB Productions hosted the Great Iowa Gun Show.

30 vendors and hundreds of people turned out to the show. The event sported everything a gun enthusiast could want. Organizers say bearing firearms should be a right, not a privilege.

“Trying to help us with 2nd Amendment rights too so I mean it’s a good family of people that come together and support the 2nd Amendment,” said show coordinator, Bart Howard.

The show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.