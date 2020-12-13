Toys of the past displayed during annual Hinton Toy Show

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – A holiday traditional was kept alive on Saturday in Hinton.

For 24 years, Kevin Miller and Sheila Gerke have put on the Hinton Toy Show in the community center, but this year, it looked like things were up in the air.

However, with the help of the city and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to keep the tradition going by having all the must-have toys of years past just in time for the holidays.

“Having a positive day, being able to come out. A lot of parents come in with their kids with their Christmas lists, and it’s just a great day for them to spend together,” said Sheila Gerke.

If you missed the toy show, that’s okay because a date is already set for 2021. Next year the show will take place on December 11.