SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The toys of yesteryear are today’s treasures.

America’s Toy Scout, Joel Magee, held a toy show here in Sioux City to not only show off some of his unique finds such as the $100,000 hot wheel but also to wheel and deal with Siouxlanders for their forgotten treasures. KCAU 9 spoke with Magee about the show.

“It’s all about bringing our memories back. It was happy times, times we enjoyed but then it becomes the thrill of the hunt because we can’t just go out and buy it at the store, it’ss whatever is leftover,” Magee said.

If you think you might have a toy treasure, you can reach out to Magee on his website.