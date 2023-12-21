SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Christmas next week, children across Siouxland can’t wait to open their gifts. However, before the wrapping is torn, there are some things parents should be aware of before handing over a toy to a child.

Be sure that the toy is age-appropriate. Toys that are meant for older kids can be dangerous in the hands of young children.

Before handing off a toy to a young kid, make sure the size is large enough that they cannot choke on it.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock has a tip to help parents size up any toy.

“Some people have said that if the toy will fit through… the inside tube of the toilet paper roll,” Brock said, “then it can possibly be choked on by a younger child.”

Brock also cautioned parents to look out for cords and strings that could wrap around a child’s neck, and any toy with sharp edges or points.