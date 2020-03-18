Town Hall: Coronavirus facts and fiction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From closing businesses to self-quarantining, the COVID-19 outbreak is overwhelming many people. KCAU 9 hosted a live discussion about the coronavirus with local health experts and officials.

The panel included Tyler Brock, the deputy director of laboratory services at Siouxland District health, the medical director at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s, Dr. Mike Kafka, and Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxlands Chief Medical Officer.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

