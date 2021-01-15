Towing not recommended in northwest Iowa Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Towing is not recommended in several northwest Iowa counties.
The Iowa 511 shows that towing vehicles is not recommended as of early Friday morning in Woodbury, Plymouth, Lyon, Sioux, Osceola, Ida, Cherokee, Obrien, Clay, and Dickinson counties.
Snow is expected to lighten up around 2-4 p.m. The high winds are expected to dying down around 7- 9 p.m. but gusts of 45 mph are expected to continue into Saturday morning.
