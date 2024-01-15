SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The roads have cleared up a bit, but some vehicle owners still need help getting their cars from snow-filled ditches. Sioux City towing companies have been getting nonstop calls for towing since the snow fell last week.

Stockton Towing has towed more than 200 cars in the tri-state area and have more to service. Dispatch manager Trey Vanderschaaf said the most calls are coming from streets just outside the city.

“A lot of cars we’re responding to [are on] county roads,” he said. “A lot of the east and west roads out in the counties, they’re drifted over. Obviously, when you’re driving the winds are blowing so bad you can’t see, and you’re going to hit a drift, you are stranded, you’re stuck.”

Vanderschaaf recommended drivers stay home and off county roads until they can be cleared up.