BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KCAU) — The Auto Club Group of AAA will activate the Tow to Go program for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend so drivers don’t “press their luck” while getting behind the wheel, the group said in a release.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes. Those deaths could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving drunk. (NHTSA)

Tow to Go provides free confidential rides to AAA members and non-members and will be active starting Thursday at 6 p.m. and going through Monday at 6 a.m. The service areas include Iowa and Nebraska.

Tow to Go works by calling their number, AAA will then send a tow truck that will transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. While the service is free, officials ask that it be used as a last resort.

The program will also be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since it began, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, according to a release.

“AAA’s Tow to Go program has helped improve road safety for a quarter century,” said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

Tow to Go has service areas in Iowa and Nebraska and can be reached at 855-286-9246.