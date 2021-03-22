Tournaments bring economic boost to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Youth baseball players were in Sioux City from neighboring states last weekend.

Thirty teams from Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, Omaha, and the Siouxland area competed at the newly opened Expo Center.

The organizer of the Sioux City Futures Youth Program told KCAU 9 News as more facilities are being built, it allows for more opportunities for families to stay and play in Siouxland.

The Futures hosted four tournaments in the last month.

“The facilities that have all of a sudden popped up here in Sioux City has been amazing. We got two basketball facilities now, the arena united sports academy you have the Expo Center here,” Robin Chute, the president of the Futures, said.

He said as more facilities are being built, it not only allows for more tournaments to stay in Siouxland, but it’s also an economic driver.

“We have more occupancy in all the hotels not just ours but also our businesses here on Historic Fourth Street. It’s very nice to be able to walk outside and see 4th street very busy and it’s very nice to go inside the lobby of our hotel and see it pretty much full,” Matthew Robinson, the General Manager for the Courtyard By Marriott said.

He said as more events come to town, he’s seeing an uptick in foot traffic.

“It only grows and as it grows it only makes it better for everybody. As businesses get bigger, more businesses come to town, more customers come to down, it’s just great economically for everybody,” Robinson said.

Chutes said before recently, there weren’t many facilities around to host tournaments, but that’s all changing.

“We have 14 teams in our program so the idea the opportunity to have them staying at home and have the parents not have to go out and give their money to other communities and again bringing that money to our communities as well. It’s a huge thing to be able to play at home. There’s a lot of aunts and uncles and grandma and grandpas that go when we go to Omaha and Sioux Falls, but they can come here in Sioux City,” Chutes said.