SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City senior living facility is closing its doors after hundreds of reported violations over the course of two decades.

Touchstone Healthcare Community, located at 1800 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City, has accrued 441 federal violations and 43 state violations since 1999, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA). The facility has also had thousands of dollars of fines imposed against them.

The most recent fine imposed against the facility was after a visit on May 26. There were five federal and one state violations with an imposed fine of $115,380. The visit was conducted after a resident had been found wandering outside the facility. The visit also reviewed an incident regarding the improper cleaning of a resident who was incontinent.

According to court documents filed on July 11, the business has been handed over to Accura Healthcare Management Services after the former management company announced a 60-day voluntary closure notice. A letter from a shareholder sent to the DIA said the facility was worried for the “safety and well-being of the residents” during the 60-day voluntary closure, so they asked for a receivership. It cited an unknown incident sometime on July 7 or July 8.

Documents ordering the receivership cited there was an “imminent danger to the residents” and that a receiver was needed for their safety.

Touchstone Healthcare Community is a business under Indian Hills Healthcare of Sioux City. Indian Hills Healthcare of Sioux City was sued earlier in the year for failure to pay more than $100,000 for management services provided by another company.