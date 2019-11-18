Total Motors’s Coats and Cans drive starts Monday

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Total Motors in Le Mars and Orange City, Iowa, are gearing up for their annual coat drive. But this year, they are adding more.

According to the release, this year Total Motor is also making the event a can food drive.

Starting on Monday, people will be able to drop off any canned food or new or gently used winter coats in several locations near Le Mars and Orange City.

The goal of this drive is to give the items to local families and people in need before Thanksgiving.

They have moved the drive up earlier this year due to the colder weather. The donation drop-off boxes will be available at the following locations until Saturday.