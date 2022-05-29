SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Nebraska and South Dakota.

According to the NWS, the Tornado Watch started at 7:15 p.m. and will be in effect untill May 30 at 2 a.m.

Affected counties in South Dakota include Aurora, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton.

Affected counties in Nebraska include Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Butler, Cedar, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon, Dodge, Fillmore, Franklin, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Rock, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, and York.

During a tornado watch, be ready to act quickly in case a Tornado Warning is issued. Ensure you know where a safe shelter is, which can include a basement or inerior hall away from windows. Have shoes, drinkable water, and other necessary items with you.