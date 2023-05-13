SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Updated 5/13/23-3:15 PM)

A Tornado Watch is in effect to the east of Sioux City until 7 PM this evening. This includes the counties of O’Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Sac, and Ida.

This watch is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening for the possibility of isolated to scattered severe storms that could have the capability to produce a tornado. This does not mean there will be tornadoes or that tornadoes are occurring within the watch area right now. It simply means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Other risks with any severe storms that get going through this afternoon include scattered large hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph. Be alert of changing weather conditions and incoming inclement weather and be prepared to seek shelter if a warning is issued. Check back with KCAU 9 throughout the afternoon for all the latest updates and any warnings that may be issued.