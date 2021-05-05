Limited damage after tornado touches down near Hartington

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The first tornado touched down in Siouxland Wednesday right off the golf course near Hartington, Nebraska.

Around 4:45 p.m., bystanders captured video of the tornado going by. No injuries have been reported from the tornado.

The greenskeeper of the golf course said that damage at the golf club was limited to a few trees.

“So I got about two block from here, and I ran into it [the tornado] and there was dumpsters, those plastic city dumpsters and then one hit my truck and I was like ‘Oh no’ so anyway, I got out here and I was pleasantly surprised,” said Gary Kuehn.

The tornado did spread old corn stocks onto the course, but two local golf teams, who had been practicing at the Hartington Golf Club when the tornado interrupted, helped clean up the fairways.