Top Dodge County, Nebraska prosecutor arrested, accused of DUI

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The top Dodge County, Nebraska prosecutor has been accused of driving under the influence.

A county news release says Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested Monday and has been released from custody.

He didn’t immediately return a message left at his office Friday by The Associated Press.

Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The release says special prosecutor from outside Dodge County was appointed to handle an investigation and prosecution.

Glass has been county attorney since 2011.