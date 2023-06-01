SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For more than 26 years he’s had one of the most recognized voices on Sioux City radio, but he’s now missing from the airwaves.

Wednesday was Tony Michaels’ last day on-air as part of the Tony and Candice Morning Show at KSUX 105.7 FM.

Coworkers from all six Powell Broadcasting stations, as well as a few listeners, were on hand for a send-off in the afternoon. There were plenty of well wishes for his next chapter and “thank yous” for his contributions to Siouxland.

“Oh man. It’s been such a rollercoaster of emotions, and I’ve been treated so well by the Siouxland community. It’s nice to see so many friends that I haven’t seen in a long time as we kind of embark on a new chapter,” Tony told KCAU 9.

Tony said family considerations led him to the decision to leave the airwaves. His son, Trey has autism and is non-verbal. Tony’s co-host Candice Nash said that she supports his decision.

“You can’t fault a guy for choosing his family over his job. So, he’s gonna do great things, and Trey is going to do great things, and you got to support him and love him for it,” Candice said.

The gathering also served as an introduction for the person taking over for Michaels. Leroy now joins Candice on the morning show.