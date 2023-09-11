SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Freedom Park has brought yet another iconic national symbol to Siouxland.

The Tomb of the Unknown Solider is the resting place of three U.S. service members who, to this day, have not been identified. The original memorial resides in Arlington National Cemetary.

The version brought to Siouxland was a replica of the monument that was brought to Siouxland Freedom Park for the weekend.

KCAU 9 spoke with members of the park’s board about the visit.

“The Tomb of the Unknown gives us a place and a figure, so to speak, to morn, to honor, to remember. That’s very important,” Mike Newhouse said.

The replica was displayed inside the Brigadier General Bud and Dorts Day Interpretive Center.