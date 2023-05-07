SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials say that a toddler sustained fatal injuries resulting from injuries sustained on a farm residence four miles southwest of Sioux Center.

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, officials began investigating the incident on Saturday at 5:57 p.m. at a residence on 420th Street.

The release states that Christopher Maassen, 30, of Sioux Center was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon on the property when he stopped to unhook a trailer. While driving away he allegedly struck 20-month-old Walker Maassen.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The release did not provide any additional details.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sioux Center Fire Department, Sioux Center Ambulance, Sioux Center Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.