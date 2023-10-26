SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is honoring the death of those who died in the Maine mass shooting by flying flags half-staffed.

On Wednesday a man fatally shot at least 18 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine.

The shooting was in the state’s second-largest city in Maine and was the 36th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

In a proclamation Thursday morning, President Joe Biden has ordered flags across the U.S. to fly at half-staff until Monday as a mark of respect for the victims of the shootings.

In the release today, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in accordance with the request from the White House, have announced that all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Oct. 30 in honor of the victims of in Lewiston, Maine.