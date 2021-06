GRANVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials in Sioux County are searching for information about a theft of vehicle parts on Tuesday.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft at G & H Repair in Granville around 7:55 a.m.







Photos courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, officials noticed around 4 a.m., two people were seen removing the tires and rims off of a truck at the business.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact law enforcement.