Tipton man arrested for sexual abuse of 8-year-old in Sergeant Bluff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Tipton man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse against a minor in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

According to court documents, the Sergeant Bluff Police Department received a report Wednesday from the DHS that a case of sex abuse happened in a Sergeant Bluff home.

The police then witnessed an interview with the 8-year-old victim at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center on Thursday. The police also spoke to the mother of the child.

Police later interviewed the suspect, Benjamin Mixdorf, 33, of Tipton. The documents said he admitted to inappropriately touching the 8-year-old five times between July 2020 and July 2021.

Mixdorf was arrested and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.